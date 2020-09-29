IPL 2020: Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to their first win
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 () Rashid Khan's brilliant performance and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's gutsy show with the ball guided Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to a 15 run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday. Rashid took three key wickets of Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, and Rishabh Pant to hand SRH their first win of the...
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29. While addressing the post match press conference in Abu..
