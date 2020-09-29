Global  
 

IPL 2020: Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to their first win

Mid-Day Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Rashid Khan's brilliant performance and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's gutsy show with the ball guided Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to a 15 run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday. Rashid took three key wickets of Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, and Rishabh Pant to hand SRH their first win of the...
