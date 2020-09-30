Global  
 

IPL 2020: These funny memes from DC vs SRH match will leave you in splits!

Mid-Day Wednesday, 30 September 2020
Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowlers Rashid Khan's brilliant performance as well as a gutsy show by Bhuvneshwar Kumar guided them to a 15 run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Dubai on September 29. This went on to hand SRH their first win as well as Delhi Capitals their first loss of the IPL 2020...
