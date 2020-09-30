IPL 2020: These funny memes from DC vs SRH match will leave you in splits!

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources David Warner lauds Rashid Khan, says 'He knows exactly what he has to do'



Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29. While addressing the post match press conference in Abu.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:11 Published 8 hours ago SRH vs DC: Didn't get enough runs in powerplay, lost game as team tonight, says coach Ponting



Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29. While addressing the post match press conference, the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:23 Published 9 hours ago IPL 2020 DC vs SRH : Ex-Ranji Cricketer CM Deepak predicts the match winner| Oneindia News



A confident Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 11 of IPL 2020 after two morale-boosting wins. DC have won both their matches – the first a Super Over win and the second a.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 05:06 Published 17 hours ago

