You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The NHL Bubble Experiment



Life inside the NHL Bubble was unique, but the League, staff, players and clubs made it a success, with the Tampa Bay Lightning highlighting Hub City life with a Stanley Cup Championship Credit: NHL Duration: 02:55 Published 3 hours ago Every Lightning goal scored en route to Cup Final win



Watch every goal the Tampa Bay Lightning scored en route to becoming the 2019-20 Stanley Cup Champions Credit: NHL Duration: 05:04 Published 3 hours ago Tampa Bay Lightning fans topple lamp post in Stanley Cup win celebrations



Elated fans of ice hockey team Tampa Bay Lightning brought down a lamp post outside the Amalie Arena in Tampa while celebrating their team's Stanley Cup win on Monday night (September 28). Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published 5 hours ago

Tweets about this NHL on Scoreboard Page FOX Sports Sun to televise Tampa Bay Lightning Stanley Cup Champions boat parade and celebration https://t.co/VgXeIqYsds 35 seconds ago