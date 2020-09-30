Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brentford 7/5 to beat Fulham in Thursday’s EFL Cup tie

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Competition: EFL Cup Market: Brentford win Odds: 7/5 @ 888sport Looking to get some revenge on their crosstown rivals in midweek, Brentford will welcome their Premier League opponents across West London on Thursday evening. Starting with the hosts, losing the likes of Ollie Watkins after watching Fulham beat them in the Championship’s play-off final at […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Fulham 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday: Cottagers set up Brentford Carabao Cup tie

 Fulham will face west London rivals Brentford in the EFL Cup fourth round after a convincing win over Sheffield Wednesday.
BBC Sport


Tweets about this