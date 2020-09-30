Global  
 

Jadon Sancho tells representatives ‘to do all they can’ to force through Manchester United move as transfer deadline day looms

talkSPORT Wednesday, 30 September 2020
The transfer saga of the summer may have taken another twist with Jadon Sancho understood to believe he will be a Manchester United player before the window closes. Sancho, 20, has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford having impressed hugely with German club Borussia Dortmund over the past two years. The England […]
 Manchester United will make a formal bid for Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho before the October 5 transfer deadline, Dharmesh Sheth tells the The Transfer Show.

