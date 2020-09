Watch all of Trevor Bauer's Reds playoff-record 12 strikeouts in 1-0 loss vs. Braves Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Cincinnati Reds ace Trevor Bauer broke a Reds playoff pitching record Wednesday afternoon, fanning 12 Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Round. The Reds lost to the Braves, 1-0, in 13 innings. Cincinnati Reds ace Trevor Bauer broke a Reds playoff pitching record Wednesday afternoon, fanning 12 Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Round. The Reds lost to the Braves, 1-0, in 13 innings. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Fanfictionwritertvseries Reds' Trevor Bauer RACKS UP 12 Ks over 7.2 scoreless innings vs. Braves! https://t.co/MBYpN4ezd1 via @YouTube 57 minutes ago Fanfictionwritertvseries Reds Trevor Bauer and Braves Max Fried have INSANE pitching duel in Wild... https://t.co/ftiDR0UW9F via @YouTube 57 minutes ago wilysnowpena Best pitching performance by a Reds player in playoffs... ever? Trevor Bauer is so fun to watch. #Reds https://t.co/aHiO9NZG2P 3 hours ago ⓚⓘⓜ ⓐⓢⓗⓒ®ⓐⓕⓣ 🏁🏆 RT @FOXSportsSouth: Name two players who could decide the Braves-Reds wildcard series. @JeffFrancoeur's picks: Marcell Ozuna and Trevor Ba… 3 hours ago Nats JewBoi Here’s the 2019 World Series champions Washington @Nationals Crushing Trevor Bauer and the Reds Nats score 10 in… https://t.co/6zXwYoNFuI 3 hours ago Samuel Evers Haven’t seen much of the Reds this year, but Trevor Bauer is so fun to watch as here’s a drive into deep left field… https://t.co/uCjrkSddKF 4 hours ago Emily Gagnon Top of the 3rd for Reds/Braves... Thoughts so far — Trevor Bauer is fun to watch... A unique talent... A different… https://t.co/8hBrleXmmW 5 hours ago FOX Sports South Name two players who could decide the Braves-Reds wildcard series. @JeffFrancoeur's picks: Marcell Ozuna and Trevo… https://t.co/8P2fxT7GdD 6 hours ago