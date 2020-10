Nigel Winterburn urges Arsenal to make this signing before the deadline Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Nigel Winterburn has urged Arsenal to conclude a deal to sign Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid before Monday’s transfer deadline. The north London side have been credited with an interest in the Atletico Madrid midfielder in recent weeks as Mikel Arteta ponders adding more firepower to his squad before the transfer window closes at 23:00 […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this