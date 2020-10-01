Global  
 

Houssem Aouar could be Arsenal’s version of Man City star Kevin De Bruyne as it emerges Mikel Arteta has been a fan of Lyon’s midfielder and is the top transfer target

talkSPORT Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Mikel Arteta has been a big fan of Houssem Aouar for two years and hopes he can be for Arsenal what Kevin De Bruyne is to Man City. The Gunners hope to sign the 22-year-old Lyon midfielder before the transfer window slams shut on October 5 and ESPN report the manager has been following Aouar’s […]
 French football expert Jonathan Johnson says Lyon are 'putting pressure' on Arsenal to improve their bid to sign midfielder Houssem Aouar from the Ligue 1 club.

