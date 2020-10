Wisconsin for Biden + Harris @UnitedAsOne2020 My one thing is he should turn off comments. But it’s kind of funny how it’s all Trumpers like “Wh… https://t.co/n1pQuRWuGO 50 seconds ago

Kor Braxtin RT @PAMVLLO: I wanted to animate more of these funny Among Us Meme Kills #AmongUs https://t.co/SFjitoX8Oi 53 seconds ago

Babs 🦧 RT @Mr_iKeepitreal: The Discord think they funny with these edits 😂 Join the Discord: https://t.co/EimcpIrlMM https://t.co/I8UgylTmQ0 57 seconds ago

mimi 🌚 RT @tedivm: @HasBezosDecided @GoldsmithsUoL @GeorgeGreenwood Apparently that's the point- all of those carrots would have been wasted if th… 2 minutes ago

GENE 🧢 @iSlimfit It's sad how we pray for social amenities. Funny thing is people laud these robbers whenever they give th… https://t.co/5qThP5AGTa 2 minutes ago

GODZILCROCK @HeximusM $NWC very funny yeah we all tend to be sceptical about fluctuations like.... • directions of the market… https://t.co/WPMcP2zQax 2 minutes ago

Odero Michael Have you ever realized that most of these ladies who keeps referring men to funny names; dogs, trash...are the most… https://t.co/El0dawlhAz 2 minutes ago