Red Bull, AlphaTauri to remain in F1 despite Honda exit at end of '21

Autosport Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Red Bull and AlphaTauri remain committed to Formula 1 despite Honda's decision to withdraw from the championship at the end of the 2021 season
