Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder confirms Liverpool talks over Rhian Brewster (Video)

SoccerNews.com Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
According to The Times journalist Paul Joyce, Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster is set to join Sheffield United. Rhian Brewster will sign for Sheffield United today. £23.5m and a buy-back guaranteed for three years. Liverpool also have a 15pc sell-on. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) October 2, 2020 Blades boss Chris Wilder says the deal isn’t finalized yet, […]
 Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says the club are still in advanced negotiations to sign Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster.

