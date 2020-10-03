New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tests positive for COVID-19 before NFL showdown with Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs
Saturday, 3 October 2020 () Cam Newton has become the biggest name in the NFL to test positive for coronavirus since the season started last month. The New England Patriots quarterback returned a positive COVID-19 test with the team announcing the news on Saturday. The news rules Newton out of their clash with reigning NFL Super Bowl champions the Kansas […]
Greg Jennings joins the show and predicts if Cam Newton's New England Patriots can keep up with Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season. He feels no one can keep up with them but suggests a few strategies that may help them try their best along the way.