Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Filly Swiss Skydiver defeats Kentucky Derby winner Authentic to claim Preakness Stakes

CBC.ca Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Swiss Skydiver beat favoured Authentic in a stretch duel in the Preakness Stakes run without fans Saturday, making her the sixth filly and first since Rachel Alexandra in 2009 to win the race, which this year served as the third leg of the Triple Crown for the first time.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: Authentic, Several Other Horses Racing In Preakness Arrive At BWI Airport

Authentic, Several Other Horses Racing In Preakness Arrive At BWI Airport 00:24

 Several of the horses racing Saturday in the Preakness Stakes arrived at BWI Airport late Tuesday afternoon.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Authentic Set As 9-5 Favorite At Masked Preakness Draw [Video]

Authentic Set As 9-5 Favorite At Masked Preakness Draw

Kentucky Derby winner Authentic was installed as the 9-5 morning line favorite for the Preakness and drew the No. 9 post position at the draw Monday that lacked the usual fanfare of owners and trainers..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:31Published
Belmont Winner Tiz The Law Won't Run In Preakness [Video]

Belmont Winner Tiz The Law Won't Run In Preakness

Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law won't run in next month's Preakness, spoiling what would have been a highly anticipated rematch with Kentucky Derby winner Authentic. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:31Published
Kentucky Derby Winner Authentic Works Out In Prep For Preakness [Video]

Kentucky Derby Winner Authentic Works Out In Prep For Preakness

Authentic had his first major workout since winning the Kentucky Derby as he prepares for the Preakness next month.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Swiss Skydiver wins Preakness Stakes over Authentic in photo finish

 Swiss Skydiver outlasted Kentucky Derby winner Authentic down the stretch, putting the expression "winning by a nose" to the test.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this