Filly Swiss Skydiver defeats Kentucky Derby winner Authentic to claim Preakness Stakes

Saturday, 3 October 2020 () Swiss Skydiver beat favoured Authentic in a stretch duel in the Preakness Stakes run without fans Saturday, making her the sixth filly and first since Rachel Alexandra in 2009 to win the race, which this year served as the third leg of the Triple Crown for the first time.
Kentucky Derby winner Authentic was installed as the 9-5 morning line favorite for the Preakness and drew the No. 9 post position at the draw Monday that lacked the usual fanfare of owners and trainers..