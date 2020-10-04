Global  
 

Arsenal vs Sheffield United live: Confirmed team news, goal and score updates

Football.london Sunday, 4 October 2020
Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of Arsenal's Premier League clash with Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium.Though a defeat at Anfield on Monday night ended Arsenal's 100% start to the season the Gunners will return to north London confident that they can reach nine points from their first four games of a Premier League campaign for the first time since 2013.Mikel Arteta's side face a Sheffield United side without a point or goal to their name in the top flight so far this season. Not since April 2007 have Arsenal lost a home game against a side starting the day in the bottom three, a 40 match streak that is the longest ever in the Premier League.Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to return to the side after being rested for Thursday's EFL Cup fourth round tie against Liverpool whilst the likes of Willian and David Luiz could also come into the team.Follow all the match action and post-match reaction to the game right here.
