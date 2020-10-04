Global  
 

Leeds United plan late raid on Liverpool for Yasser Larouci

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 4 October 2020
According to The Mirror (print edition, page 74, October 4, 2020), Leeds United are planning to make a late move for Liverpool defender Yasser Larouci. The left-back wants to leave the defending Premier League champions before the summer transfer window closes on Monday, and Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa hopes to bring him to Elland […]
