Leeds United plan late raid on Liverpool for Yasser Larouci
Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
According to The Mirror (print edition, page 74, October 4, 2020), Leeds United are planning to make a late move for Liverpool defender Yasser Larouci. The left-back wants to leave the defending Premier League champions before the summer transfer window closes on Monday, and Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa hopes to bring him to Elland […]
