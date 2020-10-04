Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Levante 0-2 Real Madrid: Vinicius and Benzema clinch win for champions

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema were on target as Real Madrid overcame Levante 2-0 in LaLiga on Sunday. After netting the winner against Real Valladolid in midweek, Vinicius scored in successive LaLiga games for the first time in his career. The Brazilian spurned a couple of chances at the Estadio de la Ceramica to add to […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Zidane not worried injury-prone Hazard will turn out like Bale

Zidane not worried injury-prone Hazard will turn out like Bale 02:59

 Eden Hazard's persistent injury problems does not mean he will become the new Gareth Bale at Real Madrid, according to Zinedine Zidane.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tottenham sign Bale on loan [Video]

Tottenham sign Bale on loan

Tottenham Hotspur confirm the signing of winger Gareth Bale from Spanish champions Real Madrid.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 08:04Published
No fond farewell but Zidane praises 'spectacular' Bale impact [Video]

No fond farewell but Zidane praises 'spectacular' Bale impact

VIDEO SHOWS: REAL MADRID PLAYERS TRAINING BEFORE THEIR FIRST LEAGUE MATCH AGAINST REAL SOCIEDAD, COMMENTS BY COACH ZINEDINE ZIDANE ON GARETH BALE RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: MADRID, SPAIN (

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:54Published
Jose Mourinho refuses to comment as Gareth Bale linked with Tottenham return [Video]

Jose Mourinho refuses to comment as Gareth Bale linked with Tottenham return

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has refused to comment on the club’s attemptsto re-sign Gareth Bale. The PA news agency understands the Real Madridwinger’s representatives are working on a deal to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Levante 0-2 Real Madrid: Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema score

 Real Madrid continue their unbeaten start in La Liga as goals from Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema see off Levante.
BBC News

Real Madrid clinch third straight LaLiga win as Levante suffer third loss

 Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema got the goals as Real Madrid claimed their third consecutive league win with a 2-0 victory over Levante away from home.
Belfast Telegraph

Vinicius revels in match-winning Madrid cameo

 Vinicius Junior felt his introduction alongside Marco Asensio turned Real Madrid’s LaLiga meeting with Real Valladolid in the champions’ favour. Brazilian...
SoccerNews.com


Tweets about this