Levante 0-2 Real Madrid: Vinicius and Benzema clinch win for champions Sunday, 4 October 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema were on target as Real Madrid overcame Levante 2-0 in LaLiga on Sunday. After netting the winner against Real Valladolid in midweek, Vinicius scored in successive LaLiga games for the first time in his career. The Brazilian spurned a couple of chances at the Estadio de la Ceramica to add to […] 👓 View full article

