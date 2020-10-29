CL: Zidane hails Real's character after 2-2 draw at Monchengladbach
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Zinedine Zidane insisted Real Madrid deserved a point after Casemiro scored a last-gasp equaliser as the Spanish giants fought back from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Tuesday and avoid a fourth straight Champions League defeat. Marcus Thuram's double put Gladbach on course for a famous...
