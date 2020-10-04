Joshua Buatsi Vs Marko Calic RESULTS: Buatsi secures a stoppage victory and the UK welcomes another world champion Sunday, 4 October 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Matchroom Boxing put on a show at The Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes that had Joshua Buatsi on top of the card and another world champion from the UK was crowned. Let’s get into the card and run down the results: Linus Udofia (c) def. John Harding Jr – English middleweight title This fight had […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources How This Girl Takes Indoor Skydiving to the Next Level



Sydney Kennett is one of the world's best indoor skydivers. The 14-year-old champion moves with the grace of a ballerina inside wind tunnels that propel air in excess of 100 miles per hour. Sydney.. Credit: WIRED Duration: 07:38 Published on September 2, 2020

Tweets about this

