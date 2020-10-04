|
Joshua Buatsi Vs Marko Calic RESULTS: Buatsi secures a stoppage victory and the UK welcomes another world champion
Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Matchroom Boxing put on a show at The Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes that had Joshua Buatsi on top of the card and another world champion from the UK was crowned. Let’s get into the card and run down the results: Linus Udofia (c) def. John Harding Jr – English middleweight title This fight had […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this