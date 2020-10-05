Global  
 

Ben Godfrey: Everton sign ‘future England captain’ who will ‘become one of the world’s best defenders’ from Norwich in record deal

talkSPORT Monday, 5 October 2020
Everton have signed Norwich defender Ben Godfrey for £25million – the biggest deal in the Canaries’ history. The 22-year-old has penned a five-year deal to become Everton’s fourth major signing of the summer. He follows Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez through the door at Goodison Park. Godfrey made 33 appearances in his debut season […]
 Ahead of his potential move to Everton, we revisit a previous interview with Ben Godfrey where he speaks of his future ambitions for club and country.

