Southampton set to sign Theo Walcott from Everton – 15 years after he left the club for Arsenal Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Southampton are hopeful of re-signing Theo Walcott by tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline. Everton are understood to be willing to let the 31-year-old move to the south coast on loan for the remainder of the season, having brought in a number of new players in the summer. Walcott is happy at Goodison Park but has yet […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this