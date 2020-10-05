Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Explained: The state of play at Aston Villa on transfer deadline day

Lichfield Mercury Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Explained: The state of play at Aston Villa on transfer deadline dayTransfer deadline day latest at Aston Villa - Here's a rundown of what's likely to happen - both in and out - ahead of the international deadline closing at 11pm.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Transfer Deadline Day: Everton seal Godfrey move

Transfer Deadline Day: Everton seal Godfrey move 00:58

 A look at the latest signings and rumours on transfer deadline day, as Evertonmake their fifth purchase of the summer.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Deadline Day begins on Sky Sports News! [Video]

Deadline Day begins on Sky Sports News!

Deadline Day has started on Sky Sports News, as we take you to Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal to find out what deals can be done before the 11pm deadline.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:44Published
What will happen at Utd on deadline day? [Video]

What will happen at Utd on deadline day?

Speaking on the Transfer Show, Dharmesh Sheth and Kaveh Solhekol analyse Manchester United's transfer strategy ahead of the deadline.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:34Published
Transfer Talk: Villa, Leicester, WBA [Video]

Transfer Talk: Villa, Leicester, WBA

Transfer Talk discuss the business being done at Aston Villa, Leicester and West Brom with reporter Rob Dorsett.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 07:23Published

Related news from verified sources

The state of play at Birmingham City on transfer deadline day

 Birmingham City still have a little bit of work to do on Aitor Karanka's squad - here's what and when
Lichfield Mercury

Milot Rashica to Aston Villa latest on transfer deadline day

Milot Rashica to Aston Villa latest on transfer deadline day Aston Villa transfer news - State of play with Werder Bremen attacker Milot Rashica on deadline day
Lichfield Mercury

Aston Villa transfer news and rumours LIVE on deadline day

Aston Villa transfer news and rumours LIVE on deadline day Aston Villa transfer news - Updates, gossip and analysis throughout transfer deadline day as Villa fans wait to see if the team has any new faces or departures
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this

AVFC_News

Aston Villa News Explained: The state of play at Aston Villa on transfer deadline day #AVFC https://t.co/8Fkd1EEIHM 55 minutes ago