Manchester United miss transfer targets, Bale adds to Tottenham’s smart signings – Best and worst business from Premier League clubs in the window

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bent: Spurs have done fantastic business



Former Tottenham striker Darren Bent says Spurs had a 'fantastic' transfer window but remains unconvinced it is enough for a Premier League title challenge this season. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:25 Published 2 days ago Transfer Deadline Day: Man United seal Cavani move



The Cavani deal has just been done, but we are still waiting for a few bigmoves to get through including Thomas Partey to Arsenal. Take a look at thelatest here. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published 2 days ago Man United seal Cavani and Telles signings



Manchester United sign former PSG striker Edinson Cavani and Porto defender Alex Telles on transfer deadline day. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:50 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources NINE transfers that could still happen after deadline day, including Manchester United, Leeds and Tottenham targets No more transfers for the next couple of months as the window slammed shut on Monday night. Well, almost… A number of Premier League clubs frantically...

talkSPORT 2 days ago





Tweets about this