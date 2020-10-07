Portugal vs Spain live stream: How to watch international friendly with Cristiano Ronaldo going for goals record, plus Bruno Fernandes and Dani Ceballos in action Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

European heavyweight Portugal and Spain meet tonight in an all-star international friendly in Lisbon. This game will be a warm-up for both side’s upcoming Nations League ties as Portugal face France and Spain take on Switzerland over the weekend. First Cristiano Ronaldo and co will host the former World Cup champions as the Iberian neighbours […] 👓 View full article

