Mauricio Pochettino odds-on to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager as former Tottenham boss dubbed ‘perfect’ for job
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is now odds-on to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager. The Red Devils coach is under increasing pressure at Old Trafford as United have lost two of their opening three Premier League matches this season, including Sunday’s 6-1 thrashing by Poch’s former club Spurs. Argentine Pochettino, who left […]
