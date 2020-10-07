Global  
 

Mauricio Pochettino odds-on to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager as former Tottenham boss dubbed ‘perfect’ for job

talkSPORT Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is now odds-on to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager. The Red Devils coach is under increasing pressure at Old Trafford as United have lost two of their opening three Premier League matches this season, including Sunday’s 6-1 thrashing by Poch’s former club Spurs. Argentine Pochettino, who left […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Solskjaer: It was nowhere near good enough

Solskjaer: It was nowhere near good enough 04:37

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United's performance was nowhere near good enough following their 6-1 defeat to Spurs at Old Trafford.

