Rangers ‘genuinely interested’ in Jack Wilshere and Ibrox legend Ally McCoist backs move for free agent after West Ham exit
Thursday, 8 October 2020 () Rangers legend Ally McCoist has urged the Glasgow giants to complete a move to sign free agent Jack Wilshere. The 28-year-old midfielder is now considering his next career move after his contract was terminated by West Ham on transfer deadline day. Wilshere endured a difficult spell at the London Stadium following his arrival from Arsenal […]
