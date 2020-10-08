Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rangers ‘genuinely interested’ in Jack Wilshere and Ibrox legend Ally McCoist backs move for free agent after West Ham exit

talkSPORT Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Rangers legend Ally McCoist has urged the Glasgow giants to complete a move to sign free agent Jack Wilshere. The 28-year-old midfielder is now considering his next career move after his contract was terminated by West Ham on transfer deadline day. Wilshere endured a difficult spell at the London Stadium following his arrival from Arsenal […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

We asked Aston Villa fans about signing Jack Wilshere and here's what they said

We asked Aston Villa fans about signing Jack Wilshere and here's what they said Aston Villa transfer news: Free agent Jack Wilshere is available after his release from West Ham United on Monday and he is being linked with a move to Steven...
Walsall Advertiser Also reported by •SoccerNews.com

Jack Wilshere transfer momentum as Rangers red hot favourites to land free agent

Jack Wilshere transfer momentum as Rangers red hot favourites to land free agent The 28-year-old is searching for his next club following a deadline day exit from West Ham.
Daily Record


Tweets about this