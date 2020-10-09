Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

La Liga Exclusive: Five things you need to know about Barcelona's new recruit Sergino Dest

Mid-Day Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
La Liga Exclusive: Five things you need to know about Barcelona's new recruit Sergino Dest1) Sergino Dest was born on 3rd November 2000 in Almere, the Netherlands. Since the age of 11 he’s been on the books of AFC Ajax, where Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman also spent time both as a player and manager. Despite having always lived in the country of his birth, Dest represents the United States at full international...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Barca's Dest fails first test - keepie uppies! [Video]

Barca's Dest fails first test - keepie uppies!

Sergino Dest's first day at Barcelona goes viral after the American defender's attempted trick goes wrong during the defender's presentation.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:59Published
Barca's Dest has keepy-uppy nightmare [Video]

Barca's Dest has keepy-uppy nightmare

Barcelona's new £23.8m signing Sergino Dest had a moment to forget at his presentation at the Camp Nou as he tried to show off his skills.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:38Published

Tweets about this