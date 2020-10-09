|
La Liga Exclusive: Five things you need to know about Barcelona's new recruit Sergino Dest
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
1) Sergino Dest was born on 3rd November 2000 in Almere, the Netherlands. Since the age of 11 he’s been on the books of AFC Ajax, where Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman also spent time both as a player and manager. Despite having always lived in the country of his birth, Dest represents the United States at full international...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this