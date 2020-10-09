La Liga Exclusive: Five things you need to know about Barcelona's new recruit Sergino Dest Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

1) Sergino Dest was born on 3rd November 2000 in Almere, the Netherlands. Since the age of 11 he’s been on the books of AFC Ajax, where Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman also spent time both as a player and manager. Despite having always lived in the country of his birth, Dest represents the United States at full international... 1) Sergino Dest was born on 3rd November 2000 in Almere, the Netherlands. Since the age of 11 he’s been on the books of AFC Ajax, where Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman also spent time both as a player and manager. Despite having always lived in the country of his birth, Dest represents the United States at full international 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Barca's Dest fails first test - keepie uppies!



Sergino Dest's first day at Barcelona goes viral after the American defender's attempted trick goes wrong during the defender's presentation. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:59 Published 2 weeks ago Barca's Dest has keepy-uppy nightmare



Barcelona's new £23.8m signing Sergino Dest had a moment to forget at his presentation at the Camp Nou as he tried to show off his skills. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:38 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this

