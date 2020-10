Bookies.com Tennessee stuffs Georgia at the 1 to end the half!! Vols (+12) lead 21-17 at the half, live line is Georgia -3.5… https://t.co/EEeVDW0Ugh 2 days ago Another news Georgia vs. Tennessee: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, live stream, kickoff time https://t.co/FPjITvwxTB 2 days ago football Georgia vs. Tennessee: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, live stream https://t.co/AwOtyqi6u5 3 days ago Jimmy Lawrence RT @CollegeFootball: Georgia vs. Tennessee odds, line: 2020 college football picks, predictions from model on 20-3 run https://t.co/2PigU5k… 4 days ago Another news Georgia vs. Tennessee odds, line: 2020 college football picks, predictions from model on 20-3 run https://t.co/hNnB4xwz8G 4 days ago College Football Georgia vs. Tennessee odds, line: 2020 college football picks, predictions from model on 20-3 run… https://t.co/np71OrfBTU 4 days ago MaconDawg Thursday ‘Dawg Bites Loves An Underdog Story. https://t.co/MmeOgiRULJ https://t.co/MidOZhMOPh 5 days ago Dawg Sports Thursday ‘Dawg Bites Loves An Underdog Story https://t.co/tZuVNOaI9x https://t.co/JJJs3QtaZB 5 days ago