Whitey Ford, pitcher who epitomized mighty Yankees, dead at 91 Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Whitey Ford, the street-smart New Yorker who had the best winning percentage of any pitcher in the 20th century and helped the Yankees become baseball's perennial champions in the 1950s and '60s, has died. He was 91. 👓 View full article