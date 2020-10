College Football , NFL, MSU and U of M Seating Capacities, NBA finals, high school football & more!



Tune in to Press Pass as experts Jack Ebling, Darien Harris and Stephen Brooks breaks down week 5 of College Football , NFL week 4 results, Michigan State and Michigan Seating Capacities numbers, NBA.. Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 59:20 Published 5 days ago

Notre Dame’s president tests positive for coronavirus



The University of Notre Dame’s president announced Friday he tested positive for the coronavirus less than a week after he attended a White House event without wearing a mask. Credit: WFFT Published 1 week ago