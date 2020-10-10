Andy Goode insists Bath ‘will have no fear at all’ of Exeter Chiefs in Premiership semi-final – but fears clubs could ‘go bust’ without fans in stadiums Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Andy Goode believes Bath will have ‘no fear at all’ heading to Sandy Park to take on Premiership behemoths Exeter Chiefs. The runaway Premiership leaders welcome Stuart Hooper’s side to Devon this Saturday afternoon for the second semi-final, a game you can hear live on talkSPORT 2 from 4.30pm. Wasps take on Bristol Bears at […] 👓 View full article

