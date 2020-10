Sandhagen rocks Moraes with highlight-reel TKO Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Cory Sandhagen used a highlight-reel spinning heel kick to finish Marlon Moraes in the second round of Saturday night's main event at UFC Fight Night 👓 View full article

