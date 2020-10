You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources LeBron Looks To Deliver Lakers Their 17th Title Friday In Definitive Tribute To Kobe



Donning their “Black Mamba” uniforms in honor of the late Kobe Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers will look to close out the Miami Heat in game 5 of the NBA Finals Friday night and win their 17th.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:16 Published 2 days ago Antoine Walker on Lakers Gm 4 win vs Heat: 'Miami struggled defensively' | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Antoine Walker joins the show to discuss the Los Angeles Lakers game 4 win against the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. Walker feels Miami struggled defensively and coaches were too stubborn to properly.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:06 Published 4 days ago Shannon Sharpe reacts to Lakers Game 4 win over Heat in the NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED



LeBron James is now just one game away from winning his 4th NBA championship. The Los Angeles Lakers held off the Miami Heat to win Game 4 102 to 96. LeBron, who finished with a game-high 28 points to.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:53 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this