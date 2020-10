Peter Schrager updates Patriots vs. Broncos, plus Bills vs. Titans is in limbo Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Peter Schrager gives an update on the New England Patriots vs. Denver Broncos Week 5 matchup. Plus, Schrager dives into why the Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans game might be postponed after a coach tests positive for COVID-19.

