Matt Ryan’s 4th quarter interception in end zone sinks Falcons in 23-16 loss vs. Panthers Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Atlanta Falcons' quarterback Matt Ryan was picked off in the end zone by Carolina Panthers' safety Juston Burris in the 4th quarter, as the woes for the Falcons continued. Ryan was sacked twice and had no touchdowns in the 23-16 loss to the Panthers. Atlanta Falcons' quarterback Matt Ryan was picked off in the end zone by Carolina Panthers' safety Juston Burris in the 4th quarter, as the woes for the Falcons continued. Ryan was sacked twice and had no touchdowns in the 23-16 loss to the Panthers. 👓 View full article

