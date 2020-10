HTK FITNESS ⛪ RT @EmanMosheh: Oh Geez Matt Ryan just now got his first interception in this game though the god***forth quarter!? Just when i thought… 45 minutes ago Fantasy Alarm BREAKING NFL: Matt Ryan completed 21-of-37 passes for 226 yards and an interception in the Falcons' Week 5 loss to… https://t.co/0rLfIX4s3M 52 minutes ago Emmanuel Harrison Oh Geez Matt Ryan just now got his first interception in this game though the god***forth quarter!? Just when i… https://t.co/tvVIjdcOXb 1 hour ago Andy Bad news: Matt Ryan just threw an interception in the end zone, down 7 in the 4th quarter. It’s not bad news for m… https://t.co/XMRbELmXuk 1 hour ago Evan Sowards Fourth quarter, down seven. Matt Ryan throws an interception in the end zone. Why. 1 hour ago