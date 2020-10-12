|
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott leaves field in tears after suffering gruesome compound fracture in NFL game vs New York Giants
Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a gruesome injury during their match vs the New York Giants that required surgery late last night. Prescott was caught underneath a tackle in the third quarter and it immediately looked bad with players from both sides showing concern. Don’t watch this if squeamish. Really don’t. But Here is […]
