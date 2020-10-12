Global  
 

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott leaves field in tears after suffering gruesome compound fracture in NFL game vs New York Giants

talkSPORT Monday, 12 October 2020
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a gruesome injury during their match vs the New York Giants that required surgery late last night. Prescott was caught underneath a tackle in the third quarter and it immediately looked bad with players from both sides showing concern. Don’t watch this if squeamish. Really don’t. But Here is […]
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Taken To Hospital After Gruesome Ankle Injury In Giants Game

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Taken To Hospital After Gruesome Ankle Injury In Giants Game 00:32

 Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott left Sunday’s game with a gruesome right ankle injury in the third quarter against the New York Giants. Katie Johnston reports.

