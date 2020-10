Charlie Morton recaps his start against his former team Manuel Margot’s outstanding performance Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

RHP Charlie Morton recaps his start against his former team and Manuel Margot's outstanding performance after the 4-2 win in Game 2. RHP Charlie Morton recaps his start against his former team and Manuel Margot's outstanding performance after the 4-2 win in Game 2. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: ANI - Published 6 days ago IPL 2020: Krunal Pandya happy with bowling performance against DC 01:14 After a 5-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians jumped on top of the points table. One of the top performers with ball for MI, all-rounder Krunal Pandya over team's outstanding performance said that, "We bowled really well as a unit, especially in power-plays, we got the early... You Might Like

Tweets about this