|
Forest Green chairman Dale Vince explains why there’s ‘a lot to like’ about Project Big Picture
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
It seems like Project Big Picture has been canned by just about everyone – but one or two have come out in support of the idea. EFL chairman Rick Parry defended the radical proposals, which are understood to have been authored by Liverpool’s owners and supported by Manchester United too. Plans include cutting down the […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this