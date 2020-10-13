Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Forest Green chairman Dale Vince explains why there’s ‘a lot to like’ about Project Big Picture

talkSPORT Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
It seems like Project Big Picture has been canned by just about everyone – but one or two have come out in support of the idea. EFL chairman Rick Parry defended the radical proposals, which are understood to have been authored by Liverpool’s owners and supported by Manchester United too. Plans include cutting down the […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: What is Project Big Picture?

What is Project Big Picture? 02:22

 Proposals have been drawn up which would see a radical overhaul of the PremierLeague in an attempt to safeguard the future of clubs below the top flight.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

McAnuff positive over Big Picture plans [Video]

McAnuff positive over Big Picture plans

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff talks about the positives of the Project Big Picture proposals.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:35Published
'Preston supports Project Big Picture' [Video]

'Preston supports Project Big Picture'

Preston's owner's representative Peter Risdale says the Championship club 'would welcome' new proposals outlined in Project Big Picture.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:42Published
'Most PL clubs against Project Big Picture' [Video]

'Most PL clubs against Project Big Picture'

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol says most Premier League clubs are not in favour of Project Big Picture.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 05:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Dale Vince says Project Big Picture support would grow if PL majority vote kept

 Project Big Picture could gain wider support if it proposed that Premier League decisions were subject to a simple majority vote, Forest Green chairman Dale...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this