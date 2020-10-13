Manchester United legend Roy Keane a favourite for Salford City job after co-owner Paul Scholes is put in temporary charge

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Premier League round-up: Man United and Liverpool suffer humiliating losses



A look back at the highlights from a memorable weekend of Premier Leaguefootball, with Liverpool and Manchester United both on the end of humiliatingdefeats. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:28 Published 1 week ago Premier League round up: Liverpool maintain unbeaten home record



Chelsea and Manchester United left it late to take points against WestBromwich Albion and Brighton respectively while Liverpool made it 61 gamesunbeaten at home with a routine win against a rejuvenated.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:25 Published 2 weeks ago Keane: No top 4 could be end of road for Ole



Roy Keane believes the early signs are worrying for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and failure to finish in the top four this season would signal the end of the road for the Manchester United manager. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:51 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Man Utd legend Scholes handed Salford City reins Paul Scholes has been placed in temporary charge of Salford City after the League Two club dismissed Graham Alexander on Monday. The Manchester United legend had...

SoccerNews.com 19 hours ago





Tweets about this