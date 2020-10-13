Global  
 

Manchester United legend Roy Keane a favourite for Salford City job after co-owner Paul Scholes is put in temporary charge

talkSPORT Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Manchester United legend Roy Keane is one of the early favourites to be the next Salford City manager, nine years after his last job. The former Red Devils captain has been linked with the role following the departure of Graham Alexander just five games into the club’s first ever season in the English Football League. […]
