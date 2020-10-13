Global  
 

‘I’m disappointed with Manchester United and Liverpool – what would Sir Matt Busby and Bill Shankly think?’ – Ally McCoist on Project Big Picture plans

Tuesday, 13 October 2020
Sir Matt Busby and Bill Shankly would be ashamed of Manchester United and Liverpool’s proposals to radically reform football and give complete power to English football’s top clubs. That’s according to Ally McCoist, who believes ‘Project Big Picture’ goes against everything the legendary managers stood for. The reform plans being pushed by United and Liverpool would […]
News video: What is Project Big Picture?

What is Project Big Picture? 02:22

 Proposals have been drawn up which would see a radical overhaul of the PremierLeague in an attempt to safeguard the future of clubs below the top flight.

