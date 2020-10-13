Global  
 

Arsene Wenger breaks silence on Mesut Ozil’s exile at Arsenal – ‘It’s a waste for him and the club’

talkSPORT Tuesday, 13 October 2020
Arsene Wenger has expressed his frustration at Mesut Ozil’s Arsenal exile. The 31-year-old has been frozen out by Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, with his last appearance coming in a 1-0 win over West Ham in March. Former Gunners manager Wenger brought Ozil to north London for a then club record £42.5million fee from Real Madrid […]
