Arsene Wenger breaks silence on Mesut Ozil’s exile at Arsenal – ‘It’s a waste for him and the club’
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 () Arsene Wenger has expressed his frustration at Mesut Ozil’s Arsenal exile. The 31-year-old has been frozen out by Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, with his last appearance coming in a 1-0 win over West Ham in March. Former Gunners manager Wenger brought Ozil to north London for a then club record £42.5million fee from Real Madrid […]
Mikel Arteta suggested his Arsenal side is evolving without Mesut Ozil as theclub's highest-paid player again missed out on the squad for Wednesday'sCarabao Cup win at Leicester. The Gunners made seven..
Mesut Ozil has been frozen out at Arsenal and former manager Arsene Wenger described the situation as "a waste" for the midfielder and the club. The German...