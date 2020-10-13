Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta accused of ‘failing to do his job’ by exiling Mesut Ozil in light of Arsene Wenger comments
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 () Adrian Durham has slammed Mikel Arteta for snubbing Mesut Ozil at Arsenal. The Gunners midfielder, who earns £350,000-a-week, has not played since March and is yet to make a matchday squad this season. Despite his Arsenal exile, Ozil is adamant he will see out his contract, which runs until next summer. In the new book, […]
