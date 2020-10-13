Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta accused of ‘failing to do his job’ by exiling Mesut Ozil in light of Arsene Wenger comments

talkSPORT Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Adrian Durham has slammed Mikel Arteta for snubbing Mesut Ozil at Arsenal. The Gunners midfielder, who earns £350,000-a-week, has not played since March and is yet to make a matchday squad this season. Despite his Arsenal exile, Ozil is adamant he will see out his contract, which runs until next summer. In the new book, […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Wenger: Ozil omission is confrontational

Wenger: Ozil omission is confrontational 00:52

 Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger suggests that Mesut Ozil's absence from matches is due to confrontation rather than abililty.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mikel Arteta takes the blame after failing to get the best out of Mesut Ozil [Video]

Mikel Arteta takes the blame after failing to get the best out of Mesut Ozil

Mikel Arteta believes he failed to get the best out of Mesut Ozil andtherefore is willing to shoulder the blame for the playmaker being axed fromArsenal’s Premier League squad.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
Arteta: Ozil omission just a football decision [Video]

Arteta: Ozil omission just a football decision

Mikel Arteta insists Mesut Ozil's omission from the club's Premier League squad is purely 'a football decision' and says the midfielder has been given opportunities under the head..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:58Published
Ozil Arsenal exclusion a 'big gamble', says Merson [Video]

Ozil Arsenal exclusion a 'big gamble', says Merson

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson described Mesut Ozil's exclusion from their Premier League squad as a 'big gamble' and called the situation 'sad' for both the club and..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Arsene Wenger urges Arsenal to revive Mesut Ozil’s career

 Arsene Wenger has expressed his disappointment that Mesut Ozil’s career is wasting away at Arsenal. The former Germany international has been frozen out of the...
The Sport Review Also reported by •Football.londontalkSPORTBBC Sport

Mesut Ozil ‘is not a bad character’ Arsene Wenger tells talkSPORT as he explains why he doesn’t play under Mikel Arteta

 Arsene Wenger revealed it is quite simple to get the best from Mesut Ozil. The former Arsenal manager signed the playmaker from Real Madrid in 2013, but has been...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Football.london

Arsenal must find a way to get Mesut Ozil involved again: Arsene Wenger

Arsenal must find a way to get Mesut Ozil involved again: Arsene Wenger Arsenal must get midfielder Mesut Ozil involved in the first team again and keeping him sidelined is a “waste” of the playmaker’s creativity, the club’s...
WorldNews


Tweets about this