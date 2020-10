Canadiens sign goaltender Jake Allen to 2-year extension Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

The Montreal Canadiens have signed goaltender Jake Allen to a two-year contract extension. The deal, which kicks in for the 2021-22 campaign, is worth US$2.875 million per season. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this