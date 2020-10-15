Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nikki Bella and partner Chigvintsev want son Matteo's first words to be 'I love you'

Mid-Day Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Nikki Bella and partner Chigvintsev want son Matteo's first words to be 'I love you'Former American professional wrestler, Nikki Bella and her dancer fiance, Artem Chigvintsev recently revealed what they want their baby boy's first words to be. The couple, who welcomed son Matteo last July, said they want him to say 'I love you' rather than mum or dad when he starts talking.

"We decided not to teach him mom...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: People - Published
News video: Nikki Bella Says She Didn't Have 'Feelings' for Artem Chigvintsev While Engaged to John Cena

Nikki Bella Says She Didn't Have 'Feelings' for Artem Chigvintsev While Engaged to John Cena 01:57

 "There were none of those feelings at all," Nikki Bella said on her podcast

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gloria Reveals She Went On Her Son’s First Date & The Ladies Discuss Spying On Your Partner [Video]

Gloria Reveals She Went On Her Son’s First Date & The Ladies Discuss Spying On Your Partner

Gloria Reveals She Went On Her Son’s First Date & The Ladies Discuss Spying On Your Partner

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 02:05Published
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are working on their ‘communication’ [Video]

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are working on their ‘communication’

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are working on their “communication” following Nikki’s battle with postpartum depression.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:44Published
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev won't get married until it's completely safe [Video]

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev won't get married until it's completely safe

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev will wait to tie the knot until it is completely safe to do so amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:44Published

Tweets about this