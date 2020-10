Senators sign forward Evgenii Dadonov to 3-year, $15M contract Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Evgenii Dadonov to a three-year, $15-million US contract. Dadonov had 47 points (25 goals, 22 assists) in 69 games with the Florida Panthers last season. He led the team with a career-best 11 power-play goals. 👓 View full article

