Joaquin Buckley returns to working night shifts at Walgreens after viral KO of Impa Kasanganay on UFC Fight Island Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Joaquin Buckley has returned to working night shifts at Walgreens after his sensational viral knockout on UFC Fight Island last weekend. The middleweight performed a jumping, spinning back kick which caught Impa Kasanganay flush on the jaw and knocked him out cold. Buckley earned himself a $50,000 bonus from president Dana White after the incredible […] 👓 View full article

