Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Everton v Liverpool FC

The Sport Review Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Mark Lawrenson is backing Everton to hold Liverpool FC to a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park in the Merseyside derby on Saturday lunchtime. Liverpool FC will be looking to bounce back from a 7-2 loss to Aston Villa at Villa Park in their last Premier League fixture before the international break. The Reds are looking […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Everton v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

Everton v Liverpool: Premier League match preview 01:19

 Carlo Ancelotti's side prepare to face local rivals Liverpool in theMerseyside derby. Here are all the key statistics ahead of their PremierLeague clash on October 17.

