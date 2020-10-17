Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Everton v Liverpool FC

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Premier League opening weekend round-up: Liverpool begin title defence with thrilling win



A look back at the Premier League's opening weekend as Liverpool were made towork hard for their 4-3 win over recently-promoted Leeds. Arsenal had aneasier ride against other Premier League new boys.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:22 Published on September 15, 2020

Related news from verified sources Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Southampton Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-0 win against Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon. The Blues will be looking to notch up...

The Sport Review 7 hours ago





Tweets about this