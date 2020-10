No. 2 Alabama pull away late vs. No. 3 Georgia, 41-24, behind Mac Jones' 417-yard, four TD effort Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide managed to pull away late and secure a 41-24 victory over the No. 3-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. Alabama QB Mac Jones had a monster game, accumulating 417 yards in the air and four passing touchdowns. Najee Harris also racked up 162 total yards and a touchdown. No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide managed to pull away late and secure a 41-24 victory over the No. 3-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. Alabama QB Mac Jones had a monster game, accumulating 417 yards in the air and four passing touchdowns. Najee Harris also racked up 162 total yards and a touchdown. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this