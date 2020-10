Rays' Randy Arozarena clubs rookie-record 7th homer of playoffs to help top Astros in Game 7 Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena who was later named ALCS MVP, hit his seventh home run of the postseason, a rookie record. His Rays topped the Houston Astros, 4-2, in Game 7 to punch their ticket to the World Series.