Cristiano Ronaldo: Beat COVID-19 by staying in the sun
Monday, 19 October 2020 () Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has urged his 240 million Instagram fans to respect but not be scared of COVID-19 after he tested positive last week. He also shared tips to survive the deadly virus.
According to British tabloid, The Sun, Ronaldo, 35, said on an Instagram live session: "The sun helps a lot....
confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Covid-19. The federation added that Ronaldo is showing no symptoms of novel coronavirus. It said that Ronaldo is doing well and is currently in..
