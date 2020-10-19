Cristiano Ronaldo: Beat COVID-19 by staying in the sun

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19



The Portuguese Football Federation confirmed the new in a statement. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:03 Published 1 week ago Money Can't Buy Him A Negative COVID-Test: Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive



Business Insider reports world-famous Portuguese soccer star and mega-gazillionaire Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus. Business Insider reports the Portuguese Football.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 1 week ago Covid-19: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive, ‘no symptoms’ says Portuguese FA



confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Covid-19. The federation added that Ronaldo is showing no symptoms of novel coronavirus. It said that Ronaldo is doing well and is currently in.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:44 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this